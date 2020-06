4537 E THUNDER HAWK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME ON HUGE LOT WITH A WASH ON ONE SIDE AND A WASH BEHIND. CUSTOM TERRITORIAL HOME WITH WONDERFUL OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN, HUGE BACK YARD FOR ENTERTAINING, CHEF'S STYLE KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST BAR AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN BATHROOMS. THE MASTER SUITE IS AMAZING WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB, DOUBLE VANITIES, MASSIVE WALK-IN CLOSET. TONS OF STORAGE AND AN OVERSIZED 3-CAR GARAGE WITH ABUNDANT CABINETS, PLUS RV PARKING ON THE SIDE. LARGE BACKYARD RETREAT WITH POOL AND NEWLANDSCAPING. NO NEIGHBORS ON ONE SIDE. LARGE ROOMS WITH UPSCALE DECOR AND UPGRADES. WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED - MOVE IN READY. NO SMOKERS. OWNER IS A DESIGNATED BROKER IN ARIZONA. AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2020. DUE TO CURRENT TENANTS, HOME MUST BE SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.