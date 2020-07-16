All apartments in Phoenix
4340 N 87th Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

4340 N 87th Ave

4340 North 87th Avenue · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4340 North 87th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Three bedroom house located at Indian School Rd & 91st Ave in Phoenix! Ready for Move In 09/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, a living room, patio, and a large backyard. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 N 87th Ave have any available units?
4340 N 87th Ave has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 N 87th Ave have?
Some of 4340 N 87th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 N 87th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4340 N 87th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 N 87th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4340 N 87th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4340 N 87th Ave offer parking?
No, 4340 N 87th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4340 N 87th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 N 87th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 N 87th Ave have a pool?
No, 4340 N 87th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4340 N 87th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4340 N 87th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 N 87th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4340 N 87th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
