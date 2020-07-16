4340 N 87th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Three bedroom house located at Indian School Rd & 91st Ave in Phoenix! Ready for Move In 09/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, a living room, patio, and a large backyard. No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



