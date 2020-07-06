4229 E ROWEL Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Great Home! Single Level 2 BR+Den- which can be an office, library or add an armoire and use it for 3rd bedroom. Newer paint and tile flooring throughout- completed in May 2018! Great location in this lovely Community! Open Floorplan. New in May 2018: Stainless steel appliances with Gas Cooking and Nice Pantry closet! Spacious Master Suite w/Sitting Room & huge master bath! Lovely outdoor entertaining area in backyard with built in BBQ, easy care yard! Very Quiet & Private. Great Neighborhood, Close to Desert Ridge & 101 Fwy For Easy Access Almost Anywhere.