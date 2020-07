Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Ahwatukee home in Mountain Park Ranch - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home with tons of upgrades including granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, wood tile in all the right places, upgraded like new carpet, great schools, close to shopping, freeways and community parks. This wont last long at this price, apply now!



(RLNE5505513)