All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4126 N 44TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4126 N 44TH Place
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:56 PM

4126 N 44TH Place

4126 North 44th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4126 North 44th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the highly desirable Arcadia Proper 85018 zip code, close to restaurants, shopping, the canal and hiking trails lies this perfectly poised and tastefully updated ranch style home, a quick 10 min commute to Phoenix Sky Harbor. Surrounded by mountain views this conveniently located, single level offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a formal dining room. The private entrance with xeriscape front landscaping leads to an open floor plan with oversized family room, plantation shutters and tile flooring throughout.All three bedrooms are comfortably sized offering freshly painted walls and updated tile flooring. Guest bedrooms have mountain views. Master has walk-in closet with Elfa organizers, a private exit to the newly remodeled back patio and large master bath with soaking tub. The gourmet kitchen offers a large basin sink, a large kitchen island with exotic counter and storage. The indoor laundry is spacious with additional storage as well. The newly installed French doors to the patio off the family room invites so much natural light with views of the thick, green grassy back yard, mature landscaping and paver surrounded gas fire pit with sitting area.

This home offers plenty of parking with 1 car garage, two long driveways and gated RV parking. Detached temperature controlled workshop / office offers additional space for storage or a home based business. For the dog lovers, there is also a dog door and fenced outdoor area.

This energy efficient single level has flood irrigation available and grey water use from the laundry. In the very popular Hopi elementary school district and minutes from popular places like The Henry, La Grande Orange, Chelsea's Kitchen, Postino's, OHSO, Dough Bird, the Vig and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 N 44TH Place have any available units?
4126 N 44TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 N 44TH Place have?
Some of 4126 N 44TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 N 44TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4126 N 44TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 N 44TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 N 44TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 4126 N 44TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 4126 N 44TH Place offers parking.
Does 4126 N 44TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 N 44TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 N 44TH Place have a pool?
No, 4126 N 44TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 4126 N 44TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4126 N 44TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 N 44TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126 N 44TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College