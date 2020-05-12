4126 N 44TH Place

Amenities

Located in the highly desirable Arcadia Proper 85018 zip code, close to restaurants, shopping, the canal and hiking trails lies this perfectly poised and tastefully updated ranch style home, a quick 10 min commute to Phoenix Sky Harbor. Surrounded by mountain views this conveniently located, single level offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a formal dining room. The private entrance with xeriscape front landscaping leads to an open floor plan with oversized family room, plantation shutters and tile flooring throughout.All three bedrooms are comfortably sized offering freshly painted walls and updated tile flooring. Guest bedrooms have mountain views. Master has walk-in closet with Elfa organizers, a private exit to the newly remodeled back patio and large master bath with soaking tub. The gourmet kitchen offers a large basin sink, a large kitchen island with exotic counter and storage. The indoor laundry is spacious with additional storage as well. The newly installed French doors to the patio off the family room invites so much natural light with views of the thick, green grassy back yard, mature landscaping and paver surrounded gas fire pit with sitting area.



This home offers plenty of parking with 1 car garage, two long driveways and gated RV parking. Detached temperature controlled workshop / office offers additional space for storage or a home based business. For the dog lovers, there is also a dog door and fenced outdoor area.



This energy efficient single level has flood irrigation available and grey water use from the laundry. In the very popular Hopi elementary school district and minutes from popular places like The Henry, La Grande Orange, Chelsea's Kitchen, Postino's, OHSO, Dough Bird, the Vig and more!