4109 N 57TH Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

4109 N 57TH Street

4109 North 57th Street · (206) 327-4821
Location

4109 North 57th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5060 sqft

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
wine room
One of a kind New Construction 2 Story with Basement (super man cave!) home located in the heart of Arcadia Proper! From the second you walk in you will notice the attention to detail and high-quality construction in every aspect of the home. This house truly has it all!! Souring 22 ft ceilings in entry, family and dining room! Stunning rounded staircase with dark hard wood floors and custom rod iron spindles. Beautiful Chef's Kitchen featuring Wolf Range, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Drawer Micro, stunning Dolomite counter tops overlooking family room and TV. Huge accordion doors off kitchen make your living room and patio into one. Amazing for entertaining guests! The master suite features spa like bathroom including jetted tub with Chandelier, huge shower with every possible fixture, gorgeous marble countertops and floors. Huge fully built out custom master closet with make up vanity! Balcony off master with unparalleled views of Camelback Mountain. Now comes the real showstopper! A basement that has everything! Huge game room with full wet bar, 3 flat screen TV's, gorgeous temp controlled custom wine room and the nicest movie theater you've ever seen! Did I mention there is an additional bed and bath down there too! Out front you'll find large covered patio overlooking fully landscaped yard including 3 gorgeous old growth trees providing beauty and privacy. In the back yard you'd find huge fire pit with seating area, fully landscaped yard, tons of real grass and room for a pool if you want one! Call your agent today to schedule your private tour. A home like this won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 N 57TH Street have any available units?
4109 N 57TH Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 N 57TH Street have?
Some of 4109 N 57TH Street's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 N 57TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4109 N 57TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 N 57TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4109 N 57TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4109 N 57TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4109 N 57TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4109 N 57TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 N 57TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 N 57TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4109 N 57TH Street has a pool.
Does 4109 N 57TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4109 N 57TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 N 57TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 N 57TH Street has units with dishwashers.
