4109 N 57TH Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction wine room

One of a kind New Construction 2 Story with Basement (super man cave!) home located in the heart of Arcadia Proper! From the second you walk in you will notice the attention to detail and high-quality construction in every aspect of the home. This house truly has it all!! Souring 22 ft ceilings in entry, family and dining room! Stunning rounded staircase with dark hard wood floors and custom rod iron spindles. Beautiful Chef's Kitchen featuring Wolf Range, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Drawer Micro, stunning Dolomite counter tops overlooking family room and TV. Huge accordion doors off kitchen make your living room and patio into one. Amazing for entertaining guests! The master suite features spa like bathroom including jetted tub with Chandelier, huge shower with every possible fixture, gorgeous marble countertops and floors. Huge fully built out custom master closet with make up vanity! Balcony off master with unparalleled views of Camelback Mountain. Now comes the real showstopper! A basement that has everything! Huge game room with full wet bar, 3 flat screen TV's, gorgeous temp controlled custom wine room and the nicest movie theater you've ever seen! Did I mention there is an additional bed and bath down there too! Out front you'll find large covered patio overlooking fully landscaped yard including 3 gorgeous old growth trees providing beauty and privacy. In the back yard you'd find huge fire pit with seating area, fully landscaped yard, tons of real grass and room for a pool if you want one! Call your agent today to schedule your private tour. A home like this won't last long!!