4046 E AGAVE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

What a great opportunity for a happy family! This home is a rare find - 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 2 bedrooms downstairs, perfect for a mother in law suite or a home office. Excellent Kyrene School District. Close to nationally acclaimed Basis Charter School as well!!! Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Bathroom have been recently updated with granite counter tops, brand new faucets and high efficiency toilets. Hardwood floors on the stairs. Backyard w/green grass. Desert landscaping in the front. Quiet street. Access to 3 community pools, tennis, biking/hiking trails.