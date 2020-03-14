All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM

4046 E AGAVE Road

4046 East Agave Road · No Longer Available
Location

4046 East Agave Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
What a great opportunity for a happy family! This home is a rare find - 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 2 bedrooms downstairs, perfect for a mother in law suite or a home office. Excellent Kyrene School District. Close to nationally acclaimed Basis Charter School as well!!! Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Bathroom have been recently updated with granite counter tops, brand new faucets and high efficiency toilets. Hardwood floors on the stairs. Backyard w/green grass. Desert landscaping in the front. Quiet street. Access to 3 community pools, tennis, biking/hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 E AGAVE Road have any available units?
4046 E AGAVE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 E AGAVE Road have?
Some of 4046 E AGAVE Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 E AGAVE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4046 E AGAVE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 E AGAVE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4046 E AGAVE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4046 E AGAVE Road offer parking?
No, 4046 E AGAVE Road does not offer parking.
Does 4046 E AGAVE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4046 E AGAVE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 E AGAVE Road have a pool?
Yes, 4046 E AGAVE Road has a pool.
Does 4046 E AGAVE Road have accessible units?
No, 4046 E AGAVE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 E AGAVE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4046 E AGAVE Road has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

