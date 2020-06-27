All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4020 West Lydia Lane
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

4020 West Lydia Lane

4020 West Lydia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4020 West Lydia Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom two story home with 3,776 square feet with lots of upgrades! Located in Phoenix off of Southern & 35th. Ave.
This home features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops with amazing backsplash, central vacuum system, fireplace, gorgeous tile through out, plush carpet, beautiful interior paint, fixtures, and much much more! All Appliances Included! Surround Sound Speakers, Synthetic Grass In Front! This one is immaculate!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,670, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,087.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 West Lydia Lane have any available units?
4020 West Lydia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 West Lydia Lane have?
Some of 4020 West Lydia Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 West Lydia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4020 West Lydia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 West Lydia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4020 West Lydia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4020 West Lydia Lane offer parking?
No, 4020 West Lydia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4020 West Lydia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 West Lydia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 West Lydia Lane have a pool?
No, 4020 West Lydia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4020 West Lydia Lane have accessible units?
No, 4020 West Lydia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 West Lydia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 West Lydia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

