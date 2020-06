3952 W Palomino Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed 1 Bath TOWN HOME Call today Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: HALLCRAFT VILLAS



FRONT SECURITY DOOR, STORAGE/LAUNDRY ROOM: RECENT REMODEL: NEWER FLOORING: NEWER TILE IN KITCHEN,EAT IN & BATHS, UPGRADED CARPET IN BEDROOMS & LVG.ROOM, NEW INTERIOR PAINTING, UPDATED KITCHEN:NEW OAK CABINETS & TILE COUNTERS & UPDATED APPLIANCES & FIXTURES, NEW RECESSED LIGHTS IN KITCHEN, NEW INTERIOR DOORS & HARDWARE, NEWER CLOSET DOORS, WINDOW COVERINGS, NEWER HOT WATER TANK.



Cross Streets: 39TH AVE & CAMELBACK Directions: NORTH ON 39TH AVE TO ACCESS FRONTAGE ROAD, LEFT TO COMMUNITY. NORTH TO PALOMINO, EAST TO UNIT.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



