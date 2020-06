Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location! Location!! Location!!! Gorgeous home in the Pines at The Raven Golf Course. Gated community for your extra peace of mind. Community pool for your enjoyment. Close to golf, ASU, Airport, shopping, downtown and employment centers, freeways, and all amenities. Home has 3-bedrooms, 2-baths, great room plan with upgraded kitchen, tile in all the right places, new carpet in the bedrooms, new fresh paint, move-in ready. Must see to appreciate.