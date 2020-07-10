All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

3802 E Gail Dr

3802 East Gail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3802 East Gail Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d718f26027 ---- *Available now .2 Level single family home. .Living room with vaulted ceilings. .Formal dining room with vaulted ceilings. .Eat-in Kitchen area. .Plant shelves through-out. .Inside utility room. .Washer and dryer hook ups. .Master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and ceiling fan. .Master bathroom has double sinks. .Large loft can be a study, den or extra room. .Double car garage w/ auto opener. .Fenced rear yard. .Front yard with auto watering, maintained by Association. .Community pool, tennis courts and parks. *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ? $1195.00 Refundable ? $300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 E Gail Dr have any available units?
3802 E Gail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 E Gail Dr have?
Some of 3802 E Gail Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 E Gail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3802 E Gail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 E Gail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 E Gail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3802 E Gail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3802 E Gail Dr offers parking.
Does 3802 E Gail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 E Gail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 E Gail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3802 E Gail Dr has a pool.
Does 3802 E Gail Dr have accessible units?
No, 3802 E Gail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 E Gail Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 E Gail Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

