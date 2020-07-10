3802 E Gail Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d718f26027 ---- *Available now .2 Level single family home. .Living room with vaulted ceilings. .Formal dining room with vaulted ceilings. .Eat-in Kitchen area. .Plant shelves through-out. .Inside utility room. .Washer and dryer hook ups. .Master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and ceiling fan. .Master bathroom has double sinks. .Large loft can be a study, den or extra room. .Double car garage w/ auto opener. .Fenced rear yard. .Front yard with auto watering, maintained by Association. .Community pool, tennis courts and parks. *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ? $1195.00 Refundable ? $300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.