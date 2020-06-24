All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

3715 E. Glenrosa Ave.

3715 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3715 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous mid-century modern Ralph Haver home! AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautifully renovated mid century Ralph Haver home. Features include the barn board lined foyer, original brick wall in the living room and the signature Haver semi-circular kitchen. The counter tops are custom Silestone with stainless steel refrigerator, convection/microwave oven and dishwasher. Stained concrete floors, custom master shower & floating vanities just accent the amazing remodel in this home. A large patio space completes this terrific space. This gorgeous home is part of a very small (only 6 homes) community with a pool, lounging area and shared laundry. Located in Arcadia, it's just minutes from Old Town, Biltmore, Postino's, LGO, the 51 and 202, Sky Harbor and so much more.Come and see this home before it is gone!
-2 bed/2 bath
-1,444 square feet
-Ralph Haver home
-Updated throughout
-Shared laundry
-Great location-close to dining, shopping, freeways, Old Town, Biltmore and more!
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.
To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com
KS Sales & Property Management
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4783526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. have any available units?
3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. have?
Some of 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. offer parking?
No, 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. has a pool.
Does 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 E. Glenrosa Ave. has units with dishwashers.
