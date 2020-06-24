3715 E. Glenrosa Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous mid-century modern Ralph Haver home! AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautifully renovated mid century Ralph Haver home. Features include the barn board lined foyer, original brick wall in the living room and the signature Haver semi-circular kitchen. The counter tops are custom Silestone with stainless steel refrigerator, convection/microwave oven and dishwasher. Stained concrete floors, custom master shower & floating vanities just accent the amazing remodel in this home. A large patio space completes this terrific space. This gorgeous home is part of a very small (only 6 homes) community with a pool, lounging area and shared laundry. Located in Arcadia, it's just minutes from Old Town, Biltmore, Postino's, LGO, the 51 and 202, Sky Harbor and so much more.Come and see this home before it is gone!

-2 bed/2 bath

-1,444 square feet

-Ralph Haver home

-Updated throughout

-Shared laundry

-Great location-close to dining, shopping, freeways, Old Town, Biltmore and more!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.

To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com

KS Sales & Property Management

(RLNE4783526)