All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3702 E Paradise Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3702 E Paradise Dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

3702 E Paradise Dr

3702 East Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3702 East Paradise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
3702 E Paradise Dr Available 04/12/19 - Luxury Modern Living! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a breath of fresh air with its crisp lines, smooth finishes, and bright skylights. Have a party and entertain your guests with a full service kitchen, covered back patio and sparkling pool. To top it all off, this home comes equipped with solar panels for reduced energy bills! Landscaping and pool maintained by the landlord! Excellent location! Easy access to the 51, a short distance to Roadrunner or Altadena Park, and a 5 minute drive to Paradise Valley Mall! This place is going to go fast! NO TOURS can be scheduled until 03.31.2019, do NOT disturb current tenant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 E Paradise Dr have any available units?
3702 E Paradise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3702 E Paradise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3702 E Paradise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 E Paradise Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3702 E Paradise Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3702 E Paradise Dr offer parking?
No, 3702 E Paradise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3702 E Paradise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 E Paradise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 E Paradise Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3702 E Paradise Dr has a pool.
Does 3702 E Paradise Dr have accessible units?
No, 3702 E Paradise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 E Paradise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3702 E Paradise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 E Paradise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3702 E Paradise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College