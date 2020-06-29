3672 E ADOBE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Step inside this stunning, single level Aviano home and you'll never want to leave! The welcoming foyer invites you into this gorgeous home that is filled with natural light and upgrades throughout including travertine, coffered ceilings, upgraded staggered cabinetry, built in refrigerator and wine fridge, extended baseboards, and more--even including newer energy efficient Trane AC units! The master bedroom even has it's own sitting area, and the guest bedroom has it's full bathroom en suite! To top it off, this home sits on one of the few premium lots in Aviano--at the end of a cul-de-sac with a pocket park and ramada right next door! Award winning schools are nearby, plus close to shopping, entertainment, and freeways. Also available for sale!