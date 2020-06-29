All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

3672 E ADOBE Drive

3672 East Adobe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3672 East Adobe Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Step inside this stunning, single level Aviano home and you'll never want to leave! The welcoming foyer invites you into this gorgeous home that is filled with natural light and upgrades throughout including travertine, coffered ceilings, upgraded staggered cabinetry, built in refrigerator and wine fridge, extended baseboards, and more--even including newer energy efficient Trane AC units! The master bedroom even has it's own sitting area, and the guest bedroom has it's full bathroom en suite! To top it off, this home sits on one of the few premium lots in Aviano--at the end of a cul-de-sac with a pocket park and ramada right next door! Award winning schools are nearby, plus close to shopping, entertainment, and freeways. Also available for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3672 E ADOBE Drive have any available units?
3672 E ADOBE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3672 E ADOBE Drive have?
Some of 3672 E ADOBE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3672 E ADOBE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3672 E ADOBE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3672 E ADOBE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3672 E ADOBE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3672 E ADOBE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3672 E ADOBE Drive offers parking.
Does 3672 E ADOBE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3672 E ADOBE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3672 E ADOBE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3672 E ADOBE Drive has a pool.
Does 3672 E ADOBE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3672 E ADOBE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3672 E ADOBE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3672 E ADOBE Drive has units with dishwashers.
