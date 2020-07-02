All apartments in Phoenix
3625 West Camino Real
Last updated December 19 2019 at 3:01 AM

3625 West Camino Real

3625 West Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

3625 West Camino Real, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.20 % monthly city tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 West Camino Real have any available units?
3625 West Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3625 West Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
3625 West Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 West Camino Real pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 West Camino Real is pet friendly.
Does 3625 West Camino Real offer parking?
No, 3625 West Camino Real does not offer parking.
Does 3625 West Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 West Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 West Camino Real have a pool?
No, 3625 West Camino Real does not have a pool.
Does 3625 West Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 3625 West Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 West Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 West Camino Real does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 West Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 West Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.

