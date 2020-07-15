Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving on-site laundry e-payments online portal

Glenrosa Park is one of Phoenix’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated on Maryvale Parkway, Glenrosa Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment. Our community is designed to complement your personal lifestyle with luxury amenities and spacious floor plans with high end finishes. We offer spacious one and two bedroom garden style apartment homes. Our friendly neighborhood will make you feel right at home. Relax by one of our two pools, get some fresh air in our beautiful courtyard or enjoy some quality time on the playground. Our community is well kept and offers a beautiful place to call home. Glenrosa Park is within walking distance of Maryvale Hospital and Maryvale Community Center and Library. Our community is also serviced by some excellent school districts including John F. Long Elementary, Mark T. Atkinson Middle School, and Maryvale High School. Enjoy the advantages of single story living in our one or two bedroom casitas. Pets are welcome.