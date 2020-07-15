All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Glenrosa Park

4337 N 53rd Ln · (623) 253-9182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4337 N 53rd Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1020 · Avail. Aug 14

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1019 · Avail. Aug 13

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1004 · Avail. Jul 29

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0238 · Avail. Aug 23

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 0227 · Avail. Aug 23

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 2036 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glenrosa Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
on-site laundry
e-payments
online portal
Glenrosa Park is one of Phoenix’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated on Maryvale Parkway, Glenrosa Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment. Our community is designed to complement your personal lifestyle with luxury amenities and spacious floor plans with high end finishes. We offer spacious one and two bedroom garden style apartment homes. Our friendly neighborhood will make you feel right at home. Relax by one of our two pools, get some fresh air in our beautiful courtyard or enjoy some quality time on the playground. Our community is well kept and offers a beautiful place to call home. Glenrosa Park is within walking distance of Maryvale Hospital and Maryvale Community Center and Library. Our community is also serviced by some excellent school districts including John F. Long Elementary, Mark T. Atkinson Middle School, and Maryvale High School. Enjoy the advantages of single story living in our one or two bedroom casitas. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet.
fee: $150 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit: 40 lbs each. Pets Upon Approval.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glenrosa Park have any available units?
Glenrosa Park has 13 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Glenrosa Park have?
Some of Glenrosa Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glenrosa Park currently offering any rent specials?
Glenrosa Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glenrosa Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Glenrosa Park is pet friendly.
Does Glenrosa Park offer parking?
Yes, Glenrosa Park offers parking.
Does Glenrosa Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Glenrosa Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Glenrosa Park have a pool?
Yes, Glenrosa Park has a pool.
Does Glenrosa Park have accessible units?
No, Glenrosa Park does not have accessible units.
Does Glenrosa Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glenrosa Park has units with dishwashers.
