PERFECT PHOENIX PLACE ON PASADENA!! Located in a highly desirable area. Brand New Carpet and Paint throughout! The front house has exclusive use of pool & laundry, NO USE of pool & laundry to the apartment tenants. One block away from LIGHT RAIL for easy access to downtown Phoenix Close to all freeway systems.Parking is by way of back alley.