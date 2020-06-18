All apartments in Phoenix
3538 East Gold Dust Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3538 East Gold Dust Avenue

3538 East Gold Dust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3538 East Gold Dust Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
An Al Beadle like no other. Rare opportunity to lease a carefully updated contemporary with design and flare by architect Al Beadle. Glass walls allow for an open atmosphere perfectly blending in to the green backyard and outdoor living area. Diving pool, protective car port, and laundry room are all special components to this 3 bedroom house. Located in the very popular neighborhood of Paradise Gardens in a private and quiet location. Conveniently located near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve for hiking and close to the 51. We are looking for a renter who will appreciate it's character like we do.
Al Beadle updated with the same character. Pool, outdoor living space, yard maintenance and pool care included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue have any available units?
3538 East Gold Dust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue have?
Some of 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3538 East Gold Dust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue offers parking.
Does 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue has a pool.
Does 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 East Gold Dust Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
