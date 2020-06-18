3538 East Gold Dust Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

An Al Beadle like no other. Rare opportunity to lease a carefully updated contemporary with design and flare by architect Al Beadle. Glass walls allow for an open atmosphere perfectly blending in to the green backyard and outdoor living area. Diving pool, protective car port, and laundry room are all special components to this 3 bedroom house. Located in the very popular neighborhood of Paradise Gardens in a private and quiet location. Conveniently located near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve for hiking and close to the 51. We are looking for a renter who will appreciate it's character like we do.

Al Beadle updated with the same character. Pool, outdoor living space, yard maintenance and pool care included in rent.