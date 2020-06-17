3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W

Amenities
Lots of interest in this Home! High-end finishes throughout. 3bd/2.5ba with a loft. Soothing interior palette, beautiful travertine floor, French Doors to patio, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting, window blinds, and formal dining area. Stunning eat-in kitchen features center island, granite counters t/o, breakfast bar, butler''s pantry, SS appliances, and plethora of upgraded wood cabinetry. Stylish hardwood floor and plush carpet in all the right places. Spacious laundry room with additional cabinets. Upscale bathrooms, plenty of closets, and energy efficient windows. Paver side yard. Greenbelt lot.
