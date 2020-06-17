All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W

3510 E Lakewood Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

3510 E Lakewood Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REGISTER YOUR ATTENDANCE TO INSPECT THIS PROPERTY!
FOR ANY QUESTION OR BOOKING PLEASE LEAVE YOUR REQUEST DIRECTLY BY EMAIL:

*** hatefi.maria@gmail.com ****

NOTE* - Enter the address of the property as the subject of the email.

Lots of interest in this Home! High-end finishes throughout. 3bd/2.5ba with a loft. Soothing interior palette, beautiful travertine floor, French Doors to patio, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting, window blinds, and formal dining area. Stunning eat-in kitchen features center island, granite counters t/o, breakfast bar, butler''s pantry, SS appliances, and plethora of upgraded wood cabinetry. Stylish hardwood floor and plush carpet in all the right places. Spacious laundry room with additional cabinets. Upscale bathrooms, plenty of closets, and energy efficient windows. Paver side yard. Greenbelt lot.

(RLNE5001199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W have any available units?
3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W have?
Some of 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W currently offering any rent specials?
3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W is pet friendly.
Does 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W offer parking?
Yes, 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W offers parking.
Does 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W have a pool?
No, 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W does not have a pool.
Does 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W have accessible units?
No, 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 E Lakewood Pkwy W has units with dishwashers.
