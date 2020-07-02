3124 W LIBBY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean and well maintained 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home on a large corner lot **Large Kitchen with tons of cabinets and all appliances opens to both a nice eat-in area and a large Living Room**Master bedroom has double closets and looks out to the backyard**large backyard with RV gate and a long covered patio****Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and all of the community areas that the North End has to offer **Minimum income required to qualify is $4400 a month with decent credit -- the lower the credit score the higher the income needs to be**No smoking in the Home**Solar hot water and washer and dryer will be repaired during the lease at the owner's discretion**