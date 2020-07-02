All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3124 W LIBBY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3124 W LIBBY Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

3124 W LIBBY Street

3124 West Libby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3124 West Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Union Hills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean and well maintained 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home on a large corner lot **Large Kitchen with tons of cabinets and all appliances opens to both a nice eat-in area and a large Living Room**Master bedroom has double closets and looks out to the backyard**large backyard with RV gate and a long covered patio****Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and all of the community areas that the North End has to offer **Minimum income required to qualify is $4400 a month with decent credit -- the lower the credit score the higher the income needs to be**No smoking in the Home**Solar hot water and washer and dryer will be repaired during the lease at the owner's discretion**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 W LIBBY Street have any available units?
3124 W LIBBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 W LIBBY Street have?
Some of 3124 W LIBBY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 W LIBBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
3124 W LIBBY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 W LIBBY Street pet-friendly?
No, 3124 W LIBBY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3124 W LIBBY Street offer parking?
Yes, 3124 W LIBBY Street offers parking.
Does 3124 W LIBBY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3124 W LIBBY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 W LIBBY Street have a pool?
No, 3124 W LIBBY Street does not have a pool.
Does 3124 W LIBBY Street have accessible units?
No, 3124 W LIBBY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 W LIBBY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 W LIBBY Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College