Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

3117 N 41ST Place

3117 North 41st Place · (602) 980-0556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3117 North 41st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Looking for a 4-6 month lease. Available April 1st. Inside, this home is the epitome of comfort and class with expansive rooms and tasteful furnishings and decor. The split floor plan provides privacy with three bedrooms on one side and a fourth on the other, ideal for kids or seniors who might want to hit the hay a little early. Managing mealtime is made easy and enjoyable in this home with a spacious, fully equipped kitchen, gas grill, lovely dining area, and furnished patio. In the evenings, relax by the pool get busy and have some fun with Ping-Pong or basketball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 N 41ST Place have any available units?
3117 N 41ST Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 N 41ST Place have?
Some of 3117 N 41ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 N 41ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
3117 N 41ST Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 N 41ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 3117 N 41ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3117 N 41ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 3117 N 41ST Place does offer parking.
Does 3117 N 41ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 N 41ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 N 41ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 3117 N 41ST Place has a pool.
Does 3117 N 41ST Place have accessible units?
No, 3117 N 41ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 N 41ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 N 41ST Place has units with dishwashers.
