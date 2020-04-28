3117 N 41ST Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill

Looking for a 4-6 month lease. Available April 1st. Inside, this home is the epitome of comfort and class with expansive rooms and tasteful furnishings and decor. The split floor plan provides privacy with three bedrooms on one side and a fourth on the other, ideal for kids or seniors who might want to hit the hay a little early. Managing mealtime is made easy and enjoyable in this home with a spacious, fully equipped kitchen, gas grill, lovely dining area, and furnished patio. In the evenings, relax by the pool get busy and have some fun with Ping-Pong or basketball.