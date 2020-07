Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath with an office/or 4th bedroom has been completely remodeled. Upon entering front door you're greeted with a family room that offers natural light and opens into a brand new kitchen. New cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances and all new plumbing. All bedrooms have new carpet and bathrooms have been updated as well. The large corner lot offers privacy and a spacious backyard. Come see today...you won't be disappointed.