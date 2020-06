Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful home in North Phoenix - Beautiful home nestled in North Gateway subdivision with fenced backyard overlooking the stunning mountain preserve. Property features open kitchen concept with granite countertops and backsplash and stainless steal appliances. Flooring throughout is a perfect mixture of porcelain tile, carpet and hardwood floors. It's only minutes away from I-17, Loop 101, great dinning, shopping and entertainment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5069683)