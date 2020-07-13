Villas on 28th

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $200 security
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 40 pounds and under no aggressive breeds
Dogs
Parking Details: Carport and Off Street Parking.
Storage Details: Storage closet on patio