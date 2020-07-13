All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Villas on 28th

3822 N 28th St · (602) 497-1543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3822 N 28th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas on 28th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $200 security
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 40 pounds and under no aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: 40 pounds and under no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport and Off Street Parking.
Storage Details: Storage closet on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas on 28th have any available units?
Villas on 28th has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas on 28th have?
Some of Villas on 28th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas on 28th currently offering any rent specials?
Villas on 28th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas on 28th pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas on 28th is pet friendly.
Does Villas on 28th offer parking?
Yes, Villas on 28th offers parking.
Does Villas on 28th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas on 28th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas on 28th have a pool?
Yes, Villas on 28th has a pool.
Does Villas on 28th have accessible units?
Yes, Villas on 28th has accessible units.
Does Villas on 28th have units with dishwashers?
No, Villas on 28th does not have units with dishwashers.
