All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
2849 W Alice Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2849 W Alice Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

2849 W Alice Ave

2849 West Alice Avenue · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2849 West Alice Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Great location at I17 and Dunlap! Ready for Move In 07/20/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. No pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2849 W Alice Ave have any available units?
2849 W Alice Ave has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2849 W Alice Ave have?
Some of 2849 W Alice Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849 W Alice Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2849 W Alice Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 W Alice Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2849 W Alice Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2849 W Alice Ave offer parking?
No, 2849 W Alice Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2849 W Alice Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2849 W Alice Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 W Alice Ave have a pool?
No, 2849 W Alice Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2849 W Alice Ave have accessible units?
No, 2849 W Alice Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 W Alice Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2849 W Alice Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College