2849 W Alice Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan internet access carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Great location at I17 and Dunlap! Ready for Move In 07/20/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. No pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!