2621 East Vista Drive

Amenities

Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in North Phoenix. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious family room with fireplace. Split master bedroom with private exit to back patio, a walk-in closet, and full bath. Three additional large bedrooms. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from the nice sized private backyard with covered patio. N/S exposure. Two car garage. Must see!



The pond as is!



Pets: Will be considered - 1 small dog under 25 lb. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.