Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:50 PM

2621 East Vista Drive

2621 East Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2621 East Vista Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in North Phoenix. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious family room with fireplace. Split master bedroom with private exit to back patio, a walk-in closet, and full bath. Three additional large bedrooms. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from the nice sized private backyard with covered patio. N/S exposure. Two car garage. Must see!

The pond as is!

Pets: Will be considered - 1 small dog under 25 lb. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 East Vista Drive have any available units?
2621 East Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 East Vista Drive have?
Some of 2621 East Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 East Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2621 East Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 East Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 East Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2621 East Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2621 East Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 2621 East Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 East Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 East Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 2621 East Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2621 East Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 2621 East Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 East Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 East Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

