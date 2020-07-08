2565 W. Gaby Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home is like brand new inside with laminate & tile flooring in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Open floor-plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & a den/office. Master suite has private bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks & walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard features a covered patio, pavers & your own citrus trees all backing to a wash so no one is looking down into the yard. Ready for immediate move in!! Up to 2 small pets (under 30 lbs each) allowed with pet deposits.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.