All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2565 W. Gaby Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2565 W. Gaby Rd.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:36 AM

2565 W. Gaby Rd.

2565 West Gaby Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2565 West Gaby Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Grayson Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home is like brand new inside with laminate & tile flooring in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Open floor-plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & a den/office. Master suite has private bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks & walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard features a covered patio, pavers & your own citrus trees all backing to a wash so no one is looking down into the yard. Ready for immediate move in!! Up to 2 small pets (under 30 lbs each) allowed with pet deposits.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2565 W. Gaby Rd. have any available units?
2565 W. Gaby Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2565 W. Gaby Rd. have?
Some of 2565 W. Gaby Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2565 W. Gaby Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2565 W. Gaby Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 W. Gaby Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2565 W. Gaby Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2565 W. Gaby Rd. offer parking?
No, 2565 W. Gaby Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2565 W. Gaby Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2565 W. Gaby Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 W. Gaby Rd. have a pool?
No, 2565 W. Gaby Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2565 W. Gaby Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2565 W. Gaby Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 W. Gaby Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2565 W. Gaby Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College