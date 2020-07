Amenities

2564 W. Preserve Wy Available 06/01/20 3 BEDROOM HOME IN CAREFREE CROSSING - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 1. CAREFREE CROSSING SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT FLOORPLAN HOME WITH TRAVERTINE TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. LARGE GREAT ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS RANGE, BREAKFAST BAR, LARGE CLOSET PANTRY AND SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH CARPET AND FULL BATH. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. PRIVATE MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB. UPGRADED FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS. COVERED PATIO AND PRIVATE BACKYARD. EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING. NO SMOKING! TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES AND CARES FOR LANDSCAPING. TENANT MUST SHOW PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE AT MOVE IN. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. SORRY, NO PETS/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY. TENANT PAYS 2.3% RENTAL TAX MONTHLY



No Pets Allowed



