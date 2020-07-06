2237 E Everett Drive

Amenities

air conditioning fireplace range oven refrigerator

***NO SHOWINGS UNTIL SUNDAY Jan 19*** OCCUPIED ***$1400/mo Plus Tx$1400 security deposit$250 Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit$250 Non-refundable Pet Deposit (some breeds excluded)Available NowNon-Smokers only$55/adult application feeYou'll need ID and PaystubsQualify at 3x the rent of $4000+/mo income $3050 TOTAL MOVE-IN (if no pets) Sweet Place in an established Neighborhood; Most folks have been in area of years and years. clean Clean CLEAN!!! 2 Nice Bedrooms and 2 (1.75) Baths. Breakfast Bar, Open Kitchen, Dining, Great Room, Built-Ins, Master in Rear. C-Fans. Gas Range and Water Heater. Fully Serviced HVAC and The yard is way-cool! Big storage shed and utility room. Shady Trees and Citrus. Serene. All Appliances Stay. OCCUPIED - Do NOT Disturb Tenants. Avail 02/01/2020