All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2237 E Everett Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2237 E Everett Drive
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:33 PM

2237 E Everett Drive

2237 East Everett Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2237 East Everett Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***NO SHOWINGS UNTIL SUNDAY Jan 19*** OCCUPIED ***$1400/mo Plus Tx$1400 security deposit$250 Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit$250 Non-refundable Pet Deposit (some breeds excluded)Available NowNon-Smokers only$55/adult application feeYou'll need ID and PaystubsQualify at 3x the rent of $4000+/mo income $3050 TOTAL MOVE-IN (if no pets) Sweet Place in an established Neighborhood; Most folks have been in area of years and years. clean Clean CLEAN!!! 2 Nice Bedrooms and 2 (1.75) Baths. Breakfast Bar, Open Kitchen, Dining, Great Room, Built-Ins, Master in Rear. C-Fans. Gas Range and Water Heater. Fully Serviced HVAC and The yard is way-cool! Big storage shed and utility room. Shady Trees and Citrus. Serene. All Appliances Stay. OCCUPIED - Do NOT Disturb Tenants. Avail 02/01/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 E Everett Drive have any available units?
2237 E Everett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 E Everett Drive have?
Some of 2237 E Everett Drive's amenities include air conditioning, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 E Everett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2237 E Everett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 E Everett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2237 E Everett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2237 E Everett Drive offer parking?
No, 2237 E Everett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2237 E Everett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 E Everett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 E Everett Drive have a pool?
No, 2237 E Everett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2237 E Everett Drive have accessible units?
No, 2237 E Everett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 E Everett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 E Everett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College