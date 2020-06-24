All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2150 W Eugie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2150 W Eugie Ave
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

2150 W Eugie Ave

2150 West Eugie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2150 West Eugie Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Moon Valley Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath home with pool in Moon Valley Gardens is available for September 5th. - One level 4 bedroom 2 bath home with pool in Moon Valley Gardens is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops through out, upgraded cabinets with self closing drawers, tile back splash, brick fire place, 20 in tile, and ceiling fans through out. It also features an over size garage with storage, 2 RV gates, large finished backyard, and of course a refreshing pool. Property is located near schools, restaurants, and highway access. In addition their is no HOA.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4281500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 W Eugie Ave have any available units?
2150 W Eugie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 W Eugie Ave have?
Some of 2150 W Eugie Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 W Eugie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2150 W Eugie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 W Eugie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 W Eugie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2150 W Eugie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2150 W Eugie Ave offers parking.
Does 2150 W Eugie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 W Eugie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 W Eugie Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2150 W Eugie Ave has a pool.
Does 2150 W Eugie Ave have accessible units?
No, 2150 W Eugie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 W Eugie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 W Eugie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College