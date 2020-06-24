2150 W Eugie Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bath home with pool in Moon Valley Gardens is available for September 5th. - One level 4 bedroom 2 bath home with pool in Moon Valley Gardens is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops through out, upgraded cabinets with self closing drawers, tile back splash, brick fire place, 20 in tile, and ceiling fans through out. It also features an over size garage with storage, 2 RV gates, large finished backyard, and of course a refreshing pool. Property is located near schools, restaurants, and highway access. In addition their is no HOA.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4281500)