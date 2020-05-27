All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2147 W Mulberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2147 W Mulberry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2147 W Mulberry Drive

2147 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2147 West Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Westwood Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Adorable fully remodeled brick home! New wood-look grey plant tile for nice clean modern feel. Updated kitchen with lovely counters and backsplash. Stainless steel gas range. Hall and one bedroom have low set accessible light switches. Step in shower in the updated bathroom along with new flooring, paint and pedestal sink. Utility room has washing machine hookup and there are clotheslines out back and dryer hook up in the garage. Plenty of parking with carport and extended driveway. 1 car detached garage in back. Grassy backyard with mature trees. Great location, close to freeway, public transit (buses and light rail) and lots of school options. No pets and no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 W Mulberry Drive have any available units?
2147 W Mulberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2147 W Mulberry Drive have?
Some of 2147 W Mulberry Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 W Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2147 W Mulberry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 W Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2147 W Mulberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2147 W Mulberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2147 W Mulberry Drive does offer parking.
Does 2147 W Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2147 W Mulberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 W Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 2147 W Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2147 W Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2147 W Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 W Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2147 W Mulberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College