2147 W Mulberry Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Adorable fully remodeled brick home! New wood-look grey plant tile for nice clean modern feel. Updated kitchen with lovely counters and backsplash. Stainless steel gas range. Hall and one bedroom have low set accessible light switches. Step in shower in the updated bathroom along with new flooring, paint and pedestal sink. Utility room has washing machine hookup and there are clotheslines out back and dryer hook up in the garage. Plenty of parking with carport and extended driveway. 1 car detached garage in back. Grassy backyard with mature trees. Great location, close to freeway, public transit (buses and light rail) and lots of school options. No pets and no smoking please.