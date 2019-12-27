All apartments in Phoenix
2118 West Montebello Avenue
2118 West Montebello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2118 West Montebello Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,933 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, amd dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 West Montebello Avenue have any available units?
2118 West Montebello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2118 West Montebello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2118 West Montebello Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 West Montebello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 West Montebello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2118 West Montebello Avenue offer parking?
No, 2118 West Montebello Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2118 West Montebello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 West Montebello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 West Montebello Avenue have a pool?
No, 2118 West Montebello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2118 West Montebello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2118 West Montebello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 West Montebello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 West Montebello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 West Montebello Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 West Montebello Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
