End unit - wood flooring in great room - ceil fans - single level patio home - community pool and volleyball court - walk in closet in both bedrooms - two full baths - large pantry - 5 min to 101 - all appliances included - quiet north - Phoenix location - private patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20402 N 6TH Drive have any available units?
20402 N 6TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20402 N 6TH Drive have?
Some of 20402 N 6TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20402 N 6TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20402 N 6TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.