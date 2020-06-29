20402 N 6TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool volleyball court

End unit - wood flooring in great room - ceil fans - single level patio home - community pool and volleyball court - walk in closet in both bedrooms - two full baths - large pantry - 5 min to 101 - all appliances included - quiet north - Phoenix location - private patio