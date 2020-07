Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

You will be proud to call this home. She's a beauty and ready to move in June 1, 2020 featuring all tiled custom flooring 20 x 20. Interior paint colors two tones, updated ceiling fans, and light fixtures. Single story NO STEPS, 2 car garage w/openers. Community pool and spa across the street with additional parking. Great room floor plan, vaulted ceilings, split 3 / 2 bedrooms. Hurry this property will lease quickly. Refrigerator and laundry equipment included in lease.