Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home just minutes away from downtown. Easy access to restaurants, clubs and work. The house feels like a brand new home, everything has been updated. Shows like a model. Huge backyard has plenty room. Seller is not approving pets at this time. Landlord is easy going, as long as no damage to the property and rent gets paid on time. Please send in renters applications to robphx@hotmail.com. A $25 fee will be collected for applicants to cover background checks, etc.