Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

LEASE OPTION- Central Phoenix has this fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bath, open and expanded kitchen & living space home with new finishes throughout and windows that draw you outside to the large patio and huge swimming pool area. RV Gate into the backyard and NO HOA! This is a must see property, schedule your private showing today!