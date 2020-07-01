Amenities
1910 N 78TH GLN - 4BR 4BA 79th Ave/McDowell --- MOVE IN READY UNIT! CLOSE TO I10 - LOTS OF EXTRAS! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - Built in 2016, this Phoenix two-story cul-de-sac lot home has fresh interior paint and offers stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen, and a two-car garage. Located Near 75th Ave and McDowell!
Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
No Pets Allowed
