All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1910 N 78th Gln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1910 N 78th Gln
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

1910 N 78th Gln

1910 North 78th Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1910 North 78th Glen, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1910 N 78TH GLN - 4BR 4BA 79th Ave/McDowell --- MOVE IN READY UNIT! CLOSE TO I10 - LOTS OF EXTRAS! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - Built in 2016, this Phoenix two-story cul-de-sac lot home has fresh interior paint and offers stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen, and a two-car garage. Located Near 75th Ave and McDowell!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 N 78th Gln have any available units?
1910 N 78th Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 N 78th Gln have?
Some of 1910 N 78th Gln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 N 78th Gln currently offering any rent specials?
1910 N 78th Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 N 78th Gln pet-friendly?
No, 1910 N 78th Gln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1910 N 78th Gln offer parking?
Yes, 1910 N 78th Gln offers parking.
Does 1910 N 78th Gln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 N 78th Gln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 N 78th Gln have a pool?
Yes, 1910 N 78th Gln has a pool.
Does 1910 N 78th Gln have accessible units?
No, 1910 N 78th Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 N 78th Gln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 N 78th Gln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College