Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:54 AM

18996 West North Lane

18996 East North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18996 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
This extraordinary residence captures the true luxury of living atop North Mountain. Views, views, views..not only are you adjacent to the North Mountain park in Phoenix with fantastic hiking trails, but you have an expansive unobstructed view of Phoenix with both daytime and city night views. Whatever your reason for visiting Phoenix this is a place you will be proud to call home.

Bright and airy 2 bedroom house with high ceilings that offers all the comfort and luxury you expect from 5 star living. The wall of windows with oversized glass patio doors takes full advantage of the glorious mountain and city landscapes.

The kitchen is designed for the true cook with granite counters, gas cook top, and stainless appliances. Plenty of room for all your toys, thanks to the attached 2-car garage. Retreat to the master bedroom that has a luxurious, spa-like master bathroom just calling you to relax. Sip your coffee in the morning while you enjoy the famous Arizona sunrise from your private fenced yard...and you will also enjoy the sunsets with any beverage you like best!

The stunning, well kept private gated community offers a resort like pool, sparkling spa, tennis courts and dog park. Super convenient location that is only 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix. Live in a quiet mountain retreat right in the heart of Phoenix, AZ!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18996 West North Lane have any available units?
18996 West North Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18996 West North Lane have?
Some of 18996 West North Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18996 West North Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18996 West North Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18996 West North Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18996 West North Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18996 West North Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18996 West North Lane offers parking.
Does 18996 West North Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18996 West North Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18996 West North Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18996 West North Lane has a pool.
Does 18996 West North Lane have accessible units?
No, 18996 West North Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18996 West North Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18996 West North Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
