18996 West North Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

This extraordinary residence captures the true luxury of living atop North Mountain. Views, views, views..not only are you adjacent to the North Mountain park in Phoenix with fantastic hiking trails, but you have an expansive unobstructed view of Phoenix with both daytime and city night views. Whatever your reason for visiting Phoenix this is a place you will be proud to call home.



Bright and airy 2 bedroom house with high ceilings that offers all the comfort and luxury you expect from 5 star living. The wall of windows with oversized glass patio doors takes full advantage of the glorious mountain and city landscapes.



The kitchen is designed for the true cook with granite counters, gas cook top, and stainless appliances. Plenty of room for all your toys, thanks to the attached 2-car garage. Retreat to the master bedroom that has a luxurious, spa-like master bathroom just calling you to relax. Sip your coffee in the morning while you enjoy the famous Arizona sunrise from your private fenced yard...and you will also enjoy the sunsets with any beverage you like best!



The stunning, well kept private gated community offers a resort like pool, sparkling spa, tennis courts and dog park. Super convenient location that is only 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix. Live in a quiet mountain retreat right in the heart of Phoenix, AZ!