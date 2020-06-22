18820 N 36TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great location! With easy access to the 51 freeway, Paradise Valley Community College and Quail Run Elementary School and Paradise Valley Park. Bright and open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, and custom color scheme that will enhance your furnishings. Rich wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat in kitchen complete this tasteful kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with updated vanity! Master ensuite is complete with double sink vanity, walk in shower and generously sized walk in closet with built in shelving. Enjoy the outdoor space under the covered patio, mature trees for minimal upkeep. Don't miss out on this home!