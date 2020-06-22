All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

18820 N 36TH Place

18820 North 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18820 North 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Northgate Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! With easy access to the 51 freeway, Paradise Valley Community College and Quail Run Elementary School and Paradise Valley Park. Bright and open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, and custom color scheme that will enhance your furnishings. Rich wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat in kitchen complete this tasteful kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with updated vanity! Master ensuite is complete with double sink vanity, walk in shower and generously sized walk in closet with built in shelving. Enjoy the outdoor space under the covered patio, mature trees for minimal upkeep. Don't miss out on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18820 N 36TH Place have any available units?
18820 N 36TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18820 N 36TH Place have?
Some of 18820 N 36TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18820 N 36TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18820 N 36TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18820 N 36TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18820 N 36TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18820 N 36TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18820 N 36TH Place does offer parking.
Does 18820 N 36TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18820 N 36TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18820 N 36TH Place have a pool?
No, 18820 N 36TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18820 N 36TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18820 N 36TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18820 N 36TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18820 N 36TH Place has units with dishwashers.
