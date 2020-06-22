18814 N 34TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is a gorgeous inside & out home boasts Italian Tile Flooring, Large Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Sunken Great Room w/ Fireplace, and Chefs Kitchen with Rich Oak Cabinets, Pull-out Shelving, Granite Counters, Kitchen Island, Stainless Appliances, and Walk-in Pantry. Exquisite Designer Finishes and Well Appointed Furnishings make this Home an Interior Designer's Dream. Oversized Master has Vaulted Ceilings, Large Balcony overlooking Lush Backyard, Separate Tub/Shower, and Double Sink Vanity. The Resort like Backyard includes a 40' Covered Patio. House is available with full furnished option (Rent 2600/month): 2 Master beds and 1 queen with mattress, side table, lamps, dresser sets in all rooms, Sofa sets for living rooms and guests. Dining tables -2, high chairs and patio furniture etc. All you see in the picture is available if taken fully furnished.