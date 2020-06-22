All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
18814 N 34TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18814 N 34TH Place

18814 North 34th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18814 North 34th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is a gorgeous inside & out home boasts Italian Tile Flooring, Large Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Sunken Great Room w/ Fireplace, and Chefs Kitchen with Rich Oak Cabinets, Pull-out Shelving, Granite Counters, Kitchen Island, Stainless Appliances, and Walk-in Pantry. Exquisite Designer Finishes and Well Appointed Furnishings make this Home an Interior Designer's Dream. Oversized Master has Vaulted Ceilings, Large Balcony overlooking Lush Backyard, Separate Tub/Shower, and Double Sink Vanity. The Resort like Backyard includes a 40' Covered Patio. House is available with full furnished option (Rent 2600/month): 2 Master beds and 1 queen with mattress, side table, lamps, dresser sets in all rooms, Sofa sets for living rooms and guests. Dining tables -2, high chairs and patio furniture etc. All you see in the picture is available if taken fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18814 N 34TH Place have any available units?
18814 N 34TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18814 N 34TH Place have?
Some of 18814 N 34TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18814 N 34TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18814 N 34TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18814 N 34TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18814 N 34TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18814 N 34TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18814 N 34TH Place does offer parking.
Does 18814 N 34TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18814 N 34TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18814 N 34TH Place have a pool?
No, 18814 N 34TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18814 N 34TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18814 N 34TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18814 N 34TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18814 N 34TH Place has units with dishwashers.
