Phoenix, AZ
1712 N 18TH Place
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:50 PM

1712 N 18TH Place

1712 North 18th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1712 North 18th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Nicely updated. New carpet in bedrooms. Fresh neutral paint. Remodeled bathroom & kitchen. Recessed lighting. Ceiling fans throughout. 3rd room can be a bedroom, office or rec room! Low maintenance desert landscaped front yard. Grass backyard with large porch. Tons of storage space. Washer Dryer included. Centrally located. Near downtown, the I-10 & 51 Freeways. Walking distance to Banner University, Abrazo Heart Hospital & Phoenix Children's Hospital. Good credit required: 620+, No bankruptcies, or foreclosures. 2.3% rental tax per month. Casita built on side of house is NOT included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 N 18TH Place have any available units?
1712 N 18TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 N 18TH Place have?
Some of 1712 N 18TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 N 18TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1712 N 18TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 N 18TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1712 N 18TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1712 N 18TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 1712 N 18TH Place offers parking.
Does 1712 N 18TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 N 18TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 N 18TH Place have a pool?
No, 1712 N 18TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1712 N 18TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1712 N 18TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 N 18TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 N 18TH Place has units with dishwashers.
