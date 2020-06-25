All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue

1624 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1624 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
3 bedrooms 2 baths Phoenix townhouse which features vaulted ceilings, new interior paint, updated kitchen with newer cabinetry, new stainless appliances and granite counters. Two nicely appointed guest bedrooms with one having a private exit to rear patio/courtyard and a spacious master with ensuite features large walk-in shower and granite countertops and sliding door to rear patio/courtyard. Madison schools, community pool and assigned covered parking. Home is nestled in a lush gated community with courtyards everywhere and easy access to the 51, 202, I-10 and downtown Phoenix and close to tons of shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
