1624 E CAMPBELL Avenue

3 bedrooms 2 baths Phoenix townhouse which features vaulted ceilings, new interior paint, updated kitchen with newer cabinetry, new stainless appliances and granite counters. Two nicely appointed guest bedrooms with one having a private exit to rear patio/courtyard and a spacious master with ensuite features large walk-in shower and granite countertops and sliding door to rear patio/courtyard. Madison schools, community pool and assigned covered parking. Home is nestled in a lush gated community with courtyards everywhere and easy access to the 51, 202, I-10 and downtown Phoenix and close to tons of shopping and dining!