All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16027 N. 40th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16027 N. 40th Pl.
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

16027 N. 40th Pl.

16027 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16027 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Waltann

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing ranch property in North Phoenix, horse friendly!! Large main home with with over 2,000 sq feet has 4 bedrooms (2 master suites) & 3 bathrooms each with remodeled showers. Open great rooms leads to kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Separate guest house is fully functioning with living room, dining area, stove, microwave, sink & bathroom with shower. Enormous storage shed in backyard also has bathroom with shower next to it. Lush grass lawn with mature trees & covered patio. This home is truly unique, so contact us today for a showing!!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16027 N. 40th Pl. have any available units?
16027 N. 40th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16027 N. 40th Pl. have?
Some of 16027 N. 40th Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16027 N. 40th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
16027 N. 40th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16027 N. 40th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 16027 N. 40th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16027 N. 40th Pl. offer parking?
No, 16027 N. 40th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 16027 N. 40th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16027 N. 40th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16027 N. 40th Pl. have a pool?
No, 16027 N. 40th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 16027 N. 40th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 16027 N. 40th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 16027 N. 40th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16027 N. 40th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College