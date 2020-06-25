16027 N. 40th Pl.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing ranch property in North Phoenix, horse friendly!! Large main home with with over 2,000 sq feet has 4 bedrooms (2 master suites) & 3 bathrooms each with remodeled showers. Open great rooms leads to kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Separate guest house is fully functioning with living room, dining area, stove, microwave, sink & bathroom with shower. Enormous storage shed in backyard also has bathroom with shower next to it. Lush grass lawn with mature trees & covered patio. This home is truly unique, so contact us today for a showing!!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.