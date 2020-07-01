All apartments in Phoenix
15854 S 13TH Place
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

15854 S 13TH Place

15854 South 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15854 South 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Gorgeous single level 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home in the exclusive gated Fairways community. Primary Location, walk distance to shopping, dining, and entertaining. plus extra room for bedroom or office. total about 2000 sqft living space. Back yard face to golf course, Granite counter top and plenty of storage in the kitchen , . Separate shower and bath tub in the master bathroom. Shutter window through out living room and bedrooms.(Spa in the picture is no longer available. 2% of rental tax will be added to the month rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15854 S 13TH Place have any available units?
15854 S 13TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15854 S 13TH Place have?
Some of 15854 S 13TH Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15854 S 13TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15854 S 13TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15854 S 13TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15854 S 13TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15854 S 13TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15854 S 13TH Place offers parking.
Does 15854 S 13TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15854 S 13TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15854 S 13TH Place have a pool?
No, 15854 S 13TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 15854 S 13TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15854 S 13TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15854 S 13TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15854 S 13TH Place has units with dishwashers.

