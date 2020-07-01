15854 S 13TH Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking hot tub

Gorgeous single level 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home in the exclusive gated Fairways community. Primary Location, walk distance to shopping, dining, and entertaining. plus extra room for bedroom or office. total about 2000 sqft living space. Back yard face to golf course, Granite counter top and plenty of storage in the kitchen , . Separate shower and bath tub in the master bathroom. Shutter window through out living room and bedrooms.(Spa in the picture is no longer available. 2% of rental tax will be added to the month rent)