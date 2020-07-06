All apartments in Phoenix
15436 N 1ST Place
15436 N 1ST Place

15436 North 1st Place · No Longer Available
Location

15436 North 1st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LAST MONTH OF LEASE AGREEMENT IS AT NO CHARGE. Highly desirable Moon Valley Location across the street from award winning elementary school and walking distance from Moon Valley Park. 2 large bedrooms with a loft upstairs. This one won't last long. No pets please. $299 admin fee with accepted contract. $45 app fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15436 N 1ST Place have any available units?
15436 N 1ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15436 N 1ST Place have?
Some of 15436 N 1ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15436 N 1ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
15436 N 1ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15436 N 1ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 15436 N 1ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15436 N 1ST Place offer parking?
No, 15436 N 1ST Place does not offer parking.
Does 15436 N 1ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15436 N 1ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15436 N 1ST Place have a pool?
No, 15436 N 1ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 15436 N 1ST Place have accessible units?
No, 15436 N 1ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15436 N 1ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15436 N 1ST Place has units with dishwashers.

