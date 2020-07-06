15436 N 1ST Place

LAST MONTH OF LEASE AGREEMENT IS AT NO CHARGE. Highly desirable Moon Valley Location across the street from award winning elementary school and walking distance from Moon Valley Park. 2 large bedrooms with a loft upstairs. This one won't last long. No pets please. $299 admin fee with accepted contract. $45 app fee per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
