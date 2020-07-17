All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:43 PM

1529 East McKinley Street

1529 East Mckinley Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925403
Location

1529 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW, NEW, NEW!!! Beautifully remodeled
3 Bedrooom, 2 Bath home in a fabulous location. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, undermount sink, white cabinet with matte black hardware. Remodeled baths with subway tile and gorgeous fixtures and lighting.Exposed brick, wood flooring the list goes on and on!

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Pets OK under 35lbs.
$300 Pet Deposit $150 is non-refundable.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 East McKinley Street have any available units?
1529 East McKinley Street has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 East McKinley Street have?
Some of 1529 East McKinley Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 East McKinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1529 East McKinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 East McKinley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 East McKinley Street is pet friendly.
Does 1529 East McKinley Street offer parking?
No, 1529 East McKinley Street does not offer parking.
Does 1529 East McKinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 East McKinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 East McKinley Street have a pool?
No, 1529 East McKinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1529 East McKinley Street have accessible units?
No, 1529 East McKinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 East McKinley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 East McKinley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
