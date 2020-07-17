1529 East McKinley Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW, NEW, NEW!!! Beautifully remodeled

3 Bedrooom, 2 Bath home in a fabulous location. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, undermount sink, white cabinet with matte black hardware. Remodeled baths with subway tile and gorgeous fixtures and lighting.Exposed brick, wood flooring the list goes on and on!



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Pets OK under 35lbs.

$300 Pet Deposit $150 is non-refundable.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.