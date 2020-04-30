14825 N 35TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended driveway with plenty of space, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Inside, you'll find stylish tile and plush carpeting, plenty of natural lighting through large windows throughout, recessed lighting, and lots of room to make long-lasting memories. Additionally, the beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gorgeous countertops, and an open design that leaves plenty of room for more than one cook at a time!