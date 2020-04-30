All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14825 N 35TH Street

14825 North 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14825 North 35th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended driveway with plenty of space, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Inside, you'll find stylish tile and plush carpeting, plenty of natural lighting through large windows throughout, recessed lighting, and lots of room to make long-lasting memories. Additionally, the beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gorgeous countertops, and an open design that leaves plenty of room for more than one cook at a time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14825 N 35TH Street have any available units?
14825 N 35TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14825 N 35TH Street have?
Some of 14825 N 35TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14825 N 35TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14825 N 35TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14825 N 35TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14825 N 35TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14825 N 35TH Street offer parking?
No, 14825 N 35TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 14825 N 35TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14825 N 35TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14825 N 35TH Street have a pool?
No, 14825 N 35TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 14825 N 35TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14825 N 35TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14825 N 35TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14825 N 35TH Street has units with dishwashers.
