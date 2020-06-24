All apartments in Phoenix
14007 N 37TH Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

14007 N 37TH Street

14007 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14007 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14007 N 37TH Street have any available units?
14007 N 37TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14007 N 37TH Street have?
Some of 14007 N 37TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14007 N 37TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14007 N 37TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14007 N 37TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14007 N 37TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14007 N 37TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 14007 N 37TH Street offers parking.
Does 14007 N 37TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14007 N 37TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14007 N 37TH Street have a pool?
No, 14007 N 37TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 14007 N 37TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14007 N 37TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14007 N 37TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14007 N 37TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
