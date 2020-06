Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pool table internet access

**THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE AT LISTED PRICE FOR APRIL-SEPTEMBER 2020. GREAT FOR PEOPLE LOOKING FOR SHORT TERM**. PRICE INCLUDES WATER/INTERNET.YARD/POOL. Amazing North Phoenix Home Near Scottsdale's Kierland Commons and Paradise Valley. This home was decorated by a professional designer and has all that you need for a comfortable stay. Spacious And Stylish interior with pool table. Relaxing private backyard with large covered patio and sparkling pool. 4 bedrooms and two baths. Completely updated throughout. Prime location walking distance to restaurants and Paradise Valley Mall.