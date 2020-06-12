12827 South 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Ahwatukee
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in fantastic community! The property features freshly painted inside and out! Tile flooring throughout inside. The home is in excellent condition and ready for immediate move in. This property will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12827 S 45TH Street have any available units?
12827 S 45TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12827 S 45TH Street have?
Some of 12827 S 45TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12827 S 45TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12827 S 45TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.