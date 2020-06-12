All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12827 S 45TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12827 S 45TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12827 S 45TH Street

12827 South 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Ahwatukee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12827 South 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in fantastic community! The property features freshly painted inside and out! Tile flooring throughout inside. The home is in excellent condition and ready for immediate move in. This property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12827 S 45TH Street have any available units?
12827 S 45TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12827 S 45TH Street have?
Some of 12827 S 45TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12827 S 45TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12827 S 45TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12827 S 45TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12827 S 45TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12827 S 45TH Street offer parking?
No, 12827 S 45TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 12827 S 45TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12827 S 45TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12827 S 45TH Street have a pool?
No, 12827 S 45TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 12827 S 45TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12827 S 45TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12827 S 45TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12827 S 45TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College